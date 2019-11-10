Local advocates raise concerns about increasing the tax on food

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Raising the food tax is on the table as lawmakers consider reforming the tax system, and advocates say it’s a mistake.
Alex Cragun with Utahns Against Hunger says it will hurt the poor. He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go into more detail about why is organization is fighting the food tax.
