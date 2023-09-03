SALT LAKE CITY — (ABC4) – The primary election is just days away, and it’s not too late to make your voice heard.

This election turned out to be more than the usual municipal election.

“Congressman Chris Stewart announced a couple of months ago that he was going to resign from Congress in September, and we wanted to make sure we got his seat filled so that the people of the 2nd Congressional District didn’t go too long without representation. So, because of that we had to move some dates around. Push the primary election back a few weeks, and the general election back a couple of weeks as well,” said Lt. Governor Deirdre Henderson, (R) Utah.

The primary is set for this Tuesday, and the general is Tuesday, November 21st.

“Unfortunately, municipal primaries in general are notorious for their low turnout. But, the numbers we’ve had show over 20%, about 21% total turnout in the 2nd Congressional District. Which I pretty low, but we still have a few days before the actual election, and then who knows what will happen on election day. Hopefully, people get those ballots turned in,” she said.

Voting centers will be open on election day for those who want to vote in person. Even those who aren’t registered.

“You can register and vote provisionally on election day. What that means is your vote will be counted after the election workers check you out, and make sure you actually were eligible to register to vote,” Henderson said.