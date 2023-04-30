SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – President Biden has officially launched his campaign for the second term in The White House.
An AP poll isn’t favorable for the president. It finds only 26% of Americans want him to run again. The poll is also finding only 47% support Biden among Democrats.
“The reality is that’s a reflection of people’s concerns about Joe Biden’s age. This is the first time we have had a president, a sitting president, much less one that’s running for reelection that is over 80, 80 or older — by the time the election rolls around he’ll be nearing his 81st birthday, and that’s a concern for people. But, the thing that Joe Biden says is, ‘Don’t compare me to the all mighty, compare me to the alternative, and that’s something that’s a real strength for him,’” said Rep. Brian King (D), Salt Lake City.
Former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright says it goes beyond that.
“Joe Biden’s presidency has been a disaster. Look at the inflation we have. It started with his withdrawal from Afghanistan with no warning — we have millions of people pouring over our borders, and our American cities are a mess. We have a fentanyl crisis in our country that is affecting every single family it seems like, the economy is at an all-time low, people aren’t saving, they are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” said Wright.
The two join us this week on Inside Utah Politics for our panel discussion. In addition to the race for the White House, they weigh in on a new federal mortgage rule that could charge those with good credit more to get into a home.