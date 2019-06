SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The tax reform task force will soon be traveling the state to gather input on how to move forward.

State leaders have said all options are on the table, including the way we fund education. That has raised concerns about our already lowest in the nation funding.

Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his perspective on that, impeachment proceedings and Medicaid expansion.