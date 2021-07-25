Inside Utah Politics: Utah’s record high real estate market and what buyers need to know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Housing prices are skyrocketing in Utah and are leaving potential buyers behind.

This week on Inside Utah Politics, we are digging into the current state of the market, where it goes from here, and what buyers need to know to navigate it.

Thomas Wright the President and CEO of Summit Sotheby’s Realty joins us to talk about recent trends and potential solutions.

Corbie Coy with Academy Mortgage discusses what’s happening in the mortgage industry and the steps buyers can take to make their offers more attractive.