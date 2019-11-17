Inland Port boss discusses his vision for the project

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The state’s plan to develop an Inland Port is facing some major resistance.

In 2018, the state legislature passed a bill establishing the Inland Port Authority and designated a little more than 16,000 acres for the development in Salt Lake City’s northwest quadrant.

Supporters say its proximity to air, rail and road make it an ideal location.

But, there is also fierce opposition showing up for every open meeting.

Utah Inland Port Authority Executive Director Jack Hedge joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his vision for the project, and address concerns from the opposition.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Second former USU football player accused of rape

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second former USU football player accused of rape"

2 planes collide on runway at San Antonio Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 planes collide on runway at San Antonio Airport"

Couple assaulted in home by stranger police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple assaulted in home by stranger police say"

Intermountain Healthcare releases annual report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intermountain Healthcare releases annual report"

Postpartum depression is a problem in Utah and experts say we need to talk about it

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postpartum depression is a problem in Utah and experts say we need to talk about it"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories