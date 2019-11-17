Inland Port boss discusses his vision for the project

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The state’s plan to develop an Inland Port is facing some major resistance.

In 2018, the state legislature passed a bill establishing the Inland Port Authority and designated a little more than 16,000 acres for the development in Salt Lake City’s northwest quadrant.

Supporters say its proximity to air, rail and road make it an ideal location.

But, there is also fierce opposition showing up for every open meeting.

Utah Inland Port Authority Executive Director Jack Hedge joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his vision for the project, and address concerns from the opposition.

