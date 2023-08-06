SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Braver Angels is an organization working to bring both sides together to bridge the bitter divide in politics and find middle ground.

“The organization was started in 2016 right after the presidential election when two friends, one a Red and one a Blue, or conservative and liberal, came together and they realized as though our country was going through a national divorce, and they wondered what they could do. They reached out to a friend of theirs who does marriage counseling and they got talking about how those principles that can help a divorcing couple can help a divorcing nation,” said Casey Jorgensen with the Utah chapter of Braver Angels.

The group recently hosted a national convention in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Troy Williams with Equality Utah was a presenter at the convention.

“We talked about the 2015 Utah compromise, and we talked about how important it is to sit down across the table from people with whom you have general disagreement and see if you can discover a thread of common ground to build upon,” said Williams.

He wasn’t the only Utahn to speak at the convention.

“Utah was really well represented. Elder Corbitt from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke as well, and we had the breakout session called “The Utah Way.” Governor Cox was so well received; he received a standing ovation part way through his address. I had Blues come up to me right after and say he would make a great president,” said Jorgensen.