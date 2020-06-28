How the primary races are shaping up heading into election day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Campaigns are pulling out all the stops with election day just two days away.

The race getting the most attention is the Republican primary for governor. Voters will also decide the party nominee in some congressional races.

Jason Perry with the Hinckley Institute of Politics joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to break down the latest trends in the big races.

Glen Mills previously spoke with candidates Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Jon Huntsman Jr., Greg Hughes and Thomas Wright to discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health.

We’ll have election coverage and results on abc4.com/election.