How parents can learn more about early childhood development resources

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Advocacy groups and state lawmakers are coming together to raise awareness for the importance of early childhood education.

Monday, they will gather at the Utah State Capitol from 3:30-5:00 p.m. for Early Childhood Day on the Hill.

It’s a chance for parents to learn about available resources and have any questions answered.

Senate President Stuart Adams, (R) Layton, and Senator Luz Escamilla, (D) Salt Lake City, join us on Inside Utah Politics for a preview of the event and discuss why early childhood development is so important to them.

