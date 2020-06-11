Have questions for Utah’s senators? Ask them here

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The coronavirus has turned life upside down and we are exploring the positive path forward with our U.S. senators from Utah.

Senator Mitt Romney will join us Monday, June 15, 2020, followed by Senator Mike Lee on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The senators will discuss economic recovery, the mounting national debt, the government response to the crisis, and more. With Senator Romney, we will also get into his bill to reform police practices and his participation with a Black Lives Matter march in Washington D.C.

We want you to be part of our special town hall. Record yourself asking questions you have for the senators on these topics and submit them in the form below; yours may appear as part of our special event Monday at 6:30 p.m. (We are also accepting written questions).