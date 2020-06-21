Gubernatorial Candidate Profile: Chris Peterson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Primary election day is next Tuesday, but some Democratic candidates for state-wide office have already secured their spot in the general election.

Chris Peterson is one of them. He won the Democratic nomination for governor in the first round of voting at the state convention.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why he’s making a run for the office and where he stands on some of the big issues of the day.

ABC4 News will bring you all the latest in election news. Check out https://www.abc4.com/news/election/ to follow along.