Governor Herbert on his final State of the State Address

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert delivered his 11th and final State of the State Address on Wednesday night.

“To say that the State of our State is excellent would be a gross understatement. Utah is thriving, and we are in the best position economically that we have ever been in our state’s history,” said Herbert, (R) Utah.

The governor gave a nod to the people of Utah, the modern-day pioneers and discussed the need to proactively address rapid growth.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go in-depth on his final address.

What others are clicking on: