Former House Speaker Greg Hughes on why he wants to be governor and where he stands on key issues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race for governor is getting crowded! Former House Speaker Greg Hughes is the latest to jump in.
He officially launched his campaign to become the state’s chief executive during the week.
He also stopped by our studio to discuss why he wants the job and where he stands on some of the big issues of the day.
