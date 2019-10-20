Former HHS regional director discusses the state of healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A former state senator is back in Utah after spending a few years as a regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services.
During his time with HHS, Brian Shiozawa dealt with some big healthcare issues like the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion and the measles outbreak,
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss that and the current state of healthcare in Utah.
