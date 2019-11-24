Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. on why he wants the job again and where he stands on big issues of the day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. is making a run to get his old job back.
He recently launched his campaign for the 2020 gubernatorial race in Utah.
This week, he joins us on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why he wants to be the state’s chief executive again and where he stands on some of the big issues of the day.
