SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The field for the Republican presidential nomination is growing with a number of new candidates jumping in this week.

“A lot of governors out there, and that’s my preference really. I think governors come to the table with already a skill set of governing, being in the executive branch. That’s why most of our presidents have come from governors, and right now the 10 or 11 running, I think all but a couple of them are from the governor’s branch,” said former Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

Herbert is a good friend of former Vice President Mike Pence who has officially jumped in the race. That means he’s going up against his former boss in the race.

“He was very loyal to Donald Trump, and that’s kind of what you do when you are the number two guy, and to help support the guy at the top of the ticket. He was very loyal, almost to a fault. That being said, I think he kind of severed ties at the end of the day on January 6th when they had this “hang Mike Pence” chant going on. And, he said ‘I’ve got to defend the Constitution’ and be loyal to that, and not Donald Trump,” Herbert said.

It will be one of the many story lines to keep an eye on as the race plays out.

“I suspect the field will be whittled as we go through the process. And, if we have 11 now or so, it’s going to get down to four or less to have a debate on the issues, so we have a consensus candidate,” said Herbert.