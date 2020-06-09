Former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- For last few weeks, we have been coming to you live from Utah’s Capitol Hill with the candidates for governor, addressing the issues that matter to Utah voters during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward.

We’ve sat down with Lt. Governor and candidate Spencer Cox, candidate Thomas Wright, Greg Hughes, and last but not least, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr.

Huntsman joins us via Zoom Monday evening to discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health with each candidate.

He will be asked the following questions:

Emergency Spending

How will you help individuals who have been devastated financially by this pandemic get back on their feet?

ABC4 viewer Tim Funk asks: Thirty percent of Utah residents are renters. Thousands of them have lost their jobs or have reduced work hours and are behind on their rent. What would you do to help make sure renters aren’t evicted and risk becoming homeless?

ABC4 viewer Jesse Harris asks: What will you do to improve broadband infrastructure in the state, particularly rural areas?

Future of education

ABC4 viewer Andrew Lawerence: Pay for teachers has increased steadily and that is great, but what other ways do you plan to help teachers and education in Utah?

The state’s response

ABC4 viewer Nicole Pettingill asks: My daughter and I work at a grocery store. We are scared going to work everyday! A group of 20 people came in to shop… and none of them were wearing masks! Will you make it mandatory to wear masks when shopping?

