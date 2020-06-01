Democratic candidates in Utah’s 1st Congressional District to debate Monday at 3 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-The first two days of June ABC4 News, along with the Utah Debate Commission, will bring you five debates that will shape the future of Utah.

We heard the Republican candidates vying for the 4th District seat face-off at noon.

The 1st Congressional District is an open seat for the first time in 18 years, and two Democratic candidates are hoping to flip it.

Candidates Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek will face-off Monday at 3 p.m. Hear from the Republican candidates for Utah’s 1st Congressional District debate Tuesday at 3 p.m.

You can watch all of those here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

ABC4 News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills spoke with each of the candidates on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why they’ interested in the seat and why they think voters should go with them.

Watch>>>

Utah’s 1st congressional district is northern Utah and includes Ogden, Logan, Park City, Layton, Clearfield, and the northern portion of the Great Salt Lake

Monday at 6 p.m. watch the Utah Republican Governor Debate.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections