DEA warns parents about troubling trend of vaping illicit drugs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a troubling trend with vaping.
They say they are seeing an increase in people, including teens, using vaping to disguise illicit drug use.
Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the problem and what every parent needs to know about it.
