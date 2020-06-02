Live Now
Candidates for Utah Attorney General Republican Primary debate
Inside Utah Politics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-The first two days of June, ABC4 News, along with the Utah Debate Commission, will bring you five debates that will shape the future of Utah.

On Monday we heard Republican candidates vying for the 4th District seat face-off at noon; the 1st Congressional District Democratic candidates debate at 3 p.m., and we finished off at 6 p.m. with a debate amongst Utah’s candidates for governor.

Tuesday June 2nd there will be two debates.

Watch the first here at noon. David Leavitt and Sean Reyes will go head-to-head for the Utah Attorney General Republican Primary Debate.

Then at 3 p.m. ,Republican Candidates in the 1st Congressional District will square off.

You can watch both of those here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...