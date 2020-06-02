LIVE NOW: Candidates for Utah Attorney General Republican Primary debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-The first two days of June, ABC4 News, along with the Utah Debate Commission, will bring you five debates that will shape the future of Utah.

On Monday we heard Republican candidates vying for the 4th District seat face-off at noon; the 1st Congressional District Democratic candidates debate at 3 p.m., and we finished off at 6 p.m. with a debate amongst Utah’s candidates for governor.

Tuesday June 2nd there will be two debates.

Watch the first here at noon. David Leavitt and Sean Reyes will go head-to-head for the Utah Attorney General Republican Primary Debate.

Then at 3 p.m. ,Republican Candidates in the 1st Congressional District will square off.

You can watch both of those here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections