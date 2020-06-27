By-mail or ‘drive -up’ Utah’s primary election this Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s primary election is this coming Tuesday and casting your ballot will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Utah lawmakers implemented temporary changes that put an end to in person voting. The changes were made in an effort to slow the spread and transmission of COVID-19.
If you haven’t already mailed in your ballot, registered voters now have until Tuesday to make their vote count. If you don’t have time to stop by the post office, ballot drop boxes will be available until 8pm Tuesday.
Haven’t filled out your ballot? Don’t worry. You now have an extra day to get it in the mail. Normally, the deadline for mail-in ballots is the Monday before the election, but for this primary, officials moved the deadline to Tuesday.
Drop boxes for ballots will be available throughout the state until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
However, if you have ballot issues you won’t be able to head to your local polling location because there won’t be any due to the pandemic. Registered voters can get help at drive-up services offered in seven counties: Box Elder, Davis, Iron, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber.
If you plan on using the drive-up services in Salt Lake County make sure you wear a face mask due to the county’s new face mask mandate. Election workers will be in personal protective equipment.
Drive-up locations in the seven counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30.
- Box Elder County Courthouse, 01 S. Main St., Brigham City
Davis County
- Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington
Iron County
- Iron County Courthouse, 68 S. 100 East, Parowan
Salt Lake County
- Acord Ice Arena, 5353 W. 3100 South, West Valley City
- Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights
- Dimple Dell Recreation Center, 10670 S. 1000 East, Sandy
- Gene Fullmer Recreation Center, 8015 S. 2200 West, West Jordan
- Holladay Lions Recreation Center Annex, 1665 E. Murray Holladay Road (4705 S.), Millcreek
- East High School, 840 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City
- Lodestone Park, 6252 W. 6200 South, Kearns
- South Jordan Aquatic Park, 10866 S. Redwood Road (1700 West), South Jordan
- Northwest Recreation Center, 1255 W. Clark Ave. (355 North), Salt Lake City
- Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton
- Sugar House Park – Sugar Beet Pavilion, 1330 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City
- Wheeler Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray
Tooele County
- Tooele County Administration Building – Basement Auditorium, 47 S. Main, Tooele
Utah County
- American Fork Alpine Tabernacle, 110 E. Main St., American Fork
- BYU Stadium – West Parking Lot, 1700 North Canyon Rd., Provo
- Westlake High School, 99 N. 200 West, Saratoga Springs
- Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork
Weber County
- Weber County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden
