Ally Isom on why she’s running for U.S. Senate

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Challengers are stepping up to take on Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah in 2022.

Ally Isom is one of them. She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her background and why she’s interested in the job.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories