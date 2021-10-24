Ally Isom on why she’s running for U.S. Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Challengers are stepping up to take on Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah in 2022.
Ally Isom is one of them. She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her background and why she’s interested in the job.
by: Glen MillsPosted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Challengers are stepping up to take on Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah in 2022.
Ally Isom is one of them. She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her background and why she’s interested in the job.