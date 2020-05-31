4CD Candidate Profile: Jay McFarland

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Four Republican candidates are hoping to get the chance to face off against Representative Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District.
Jay McFarland qualified for the primary ballot by gathering signatures.
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why he’s interested in the seat and why he thinks Republican voters should go with him.
