SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three candidates are on the ballot hoping to win the Republican primary in the special election to replace Representative Chris Stewart.

We are profiling each candidate on Inside Utah Politics. Former Utah GOP chair Bruce Hough is one of them.

“I think it’s a lifetime of business experience that has taught me what it means to have a budget, and to live by it. When we look at Congress, and we look at the state of the federal government today, they need some help on actually doing budgets and following them. So, spending is a big part of the reason I’m in this race. I have ten children, I have 22 grandchildren and we have a $34 trillion debt. That sort of speaks for itself in terms of my motivation, because I’m worried about the promise of America really being lost not just to my children and grandchildren, but to all those in this district and this state,” said Hough.

He says he knows it won’t be easy to chip away at that, but he’s ready for the challenge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think what we need to do is get to a point where we try to understand each other, understand their values and their interests. Take away the positions for a minute, and really get to know people in a way that we can develop some trust. I really believe that there is a lot of productive conflict that can take place in Congress, but you need someone who’s had the experience of negotiation and leadership in a business setting,” he said.