SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Census count is now underway to determine funding levels, political representation and more for our state.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the crucial count, but for the first time ever it is available to take online.

This week on Inside Utah Politics we break down why it’s important for our state and what’s being done to make sure all Utahns are counted.