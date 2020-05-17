1CD Candidate Profile: Katie Witt

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Representative Rob Bishop, (R) Utah, is moving on leaving an open seat in the 1st Congressional District for the first time in 18 years.

A crowded field has been narrowed down to four candidates in the running for the Republican nomination.

Katie Witt secured her spot on the primary ballot by gathering signatures.

She joins us on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her background and why she’s interested in taking over the seat.

A LOOK AT OTHER CANDIDATES: