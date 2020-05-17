1CD Candidate Profile: Bob Stevenson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Representative Rob Bishop, (R) Utah, is moving on leaving an open seat in the 1st Congressional District for the first time in 18 years.

A crowded field has been narrowed down to four candidates in the running for the Republican nomination.

Bob Stevenson secured his spot on the primary ballot by gathering signatures.

He joins us on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his background and why he’s interested in taking over the seat.

A LOOK AT OTHER CANDIDATES: