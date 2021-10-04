Independent McMullin to challenge Republican Lee for senate seat next year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4)- Evan McMullin, an Independent who ran for the United States presidency in 2016, is looking to challenge Mike Lee for Utah’s senate seat in 2022.

McMullin, a graduate of Brigham Young University, worked as an operations manager for the Central Intelligence Agency from 2001 to 2010. He also served as policy director for the House Republican Conference from 2013 to 2015.

Despite McMullin being a Utah native, then-candidate Donald J. Trump was more popular in Utah in 2016. Trump eventually won Utah’s six electoral votes in that election.

Lee has served as senator for the State of Utah since 2011. According to an August 2021 poll by the September Group, a Republican-leaning polling firm, Lee has a 45% approval rating among the registered Republican voters.

McMullin is currently an executive director of Stand Up Republic, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization “focused on advocating for government reform,” according to the organization’s website.