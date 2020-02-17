Important dates for Utahns in the 2020 presidential election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s hard to believe the 2020 presidential election is fast approaching.

Primary election ballots were mailed out to Utah residents in mid-February 2020. The final vote for President of the United States will be on November 3, 2020.

Here is a timeline of important dates for Utahns to mark in their calendars.

Unaffiliated or independent voters, voters who don’t align themselves with a political party, should have received a request form around the same time affiliated voters get their ballots.

Unaffiliated voters must request a mail-in ballot through mailing the request form by February 25, 2020, or vote in person at an official polling place on March 3, 2020.

If you want to cast your primary vote in person, early voting begins February 18 and ends the 28, 2020.

To read more about the voting process of an unaffiliated voter click here.

Remember, all voters who plan to vote by mail must postmark their ballots by March 2, 2020, or place them in a dropbox on March 3, 2020.

This year, Utah is one of 14 states participating in “Super Tuesday.”

More delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won on “Super Tuesday” than on any other day throughout the election.

The Democratic and Republican parties will each host a national convention where they will nominate and confirm a candidate for president and vice president for each party.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 13-16, 2020.

The Republican National Convention (RNC) will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24-27, 2020.

Ballots for the general election will be sent out in the mail mid-October with the final vote for President on November 3, 2020.

To learn more about Utah voting click here.

Not a registered voter? Click here to register.

