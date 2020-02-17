Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Important dates for Utahns in the 2020 presidential election

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s hard to believe the 2020 presidential election is fast approaching. 

Primary election ballots were mailed out to Utah residents in mid-February 2020. The final vote for President of the United States will be on November 3, 2020. 

Here is a timeline of important dates for Utahns to mark in their calendars. 

Unaffiliated or independent voters, voters who don’t align themselves with a political party, should have received a request form around the same time affiliated voters get their ballots. 

Unaffiliated voters must request a mail-in ballot through mailing the request form by February 25, 2020, or vote in person at an official polling place on March 3, 2020. 

If you want to cast your primary vote in person, early voting begins February 18 and ends the 28, 2020. 

To read more about the voting process of an unaffiliated voter click here

Remember, all voters who plan to vote by mail must postmark their ballots by March 2, 2020, or place them in a dropbox on March 3, 2020. 

This year, Utah is one of 14 states participating in “Super Tuesday.” 

More delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won on “Super Tuesday” than on any other day throughout the election. 

The Democratic and Republican parties will each host a national convention where they will nominate and confirm a candidate for president and vice president for each party. 

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 13-16, 2020. 

The Republican National Convention (RNC) will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24-27, 2020. 

Ballots for the general election will be sent out in the mail mid-October with the final vote for President on November 3, 2020.

To learn more about Utah voting click here.

Not a registered voter? Click here to register.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss