‘I’m a little discouraged’: Sen. Lee reacts to stimulus package passing, cites LDS hymn

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mike Lee is expressing his disappointment with the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

After the Senate passed the bill Saturday night along party lines, Sen. Lee released a statement, saying in part, “This bloated, wasteful bill was not written for patients or businesses or workers suffering from COVID; it was written for the Democratic Party.”

The senator took to Facebook Sunday morning, saying, “I’m a little discouraged.”

“I know that its passage was not a surprise. Nor were its contents entirely unforeseeable. Just the same, it’s yet another, unusually heavy bail of straw heaped on the back of a camel that is already nearly ready to collapse.”

Sen. Lee goes on to say that the “bill will put the national debt over $30 trillion.”

“I wish we could assure ourselves that this approach to government spending will prove to be short-lived. I wish we could tell ourselves that, as Republicans, we have done everything we possibly could to prevent this kind of disaster. And I wish we could predict that this approach won’t soon produce some very unfortunate (but very predictable) consequences within our economy. But alas, we can’t really say any of those things,” he continues.

The bill, which is expected to pass through the House soon, would offer another round of stimulus checks.

“Generous, I think that is very generous,” one Utahn told ABC4. “I am thrilled they are going to pass it. Let’s hope it makes it all the way. I think everyone needs the money. We need the boost and it is really going to help out a lot of people in need.”

Senator Lee continued in the post, even citing a Latter-day Saint hymn, “Come, Come, Ye Saints.”

“Nevertheless, we can say that tough times are ahead for our country, and that our task is to do the best job we possibly can in our efforts to protect freedom and the American people. When given the choice, the American people will always choose freedom over tyranny, liberty over captivity, and free will over coercive force. Our job is to present that choice to them as squarely, frequently, and unrelentingly as we possibly can.

“As the hymn counsels, ‘Gird up your loins, fresh courage take. Our God will never us forsake. And soon we’ll have this tale to tell. All is well! All is well.'”

Utah’s junior senator, Mitt Romney, also expressed his dislike for the bill while on the Senate floor, saying, “The data that has come out since then shows many states did not have those kinds of losses. Many states did not, twenty-one states are seeing a rise in revenue.”

In addition to another round of stimulus checks, child tax credits are also expected to be apart of the bill.