‘I got caught up in the moment’: Man hanging from Senate balcony asks for forgiveness

Politics

by: Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S.
Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Images of a man hanging from the Senate balcony during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol were plastered across TV screens and social media feeds with many people wondering who the dangling man might be.

According to CBS 2 in Boise, he’s a resident of Idaho who is now asking for forgiveness and saying he got “caught up in the moment.”

The man, identified by CBS 2 as Josiah Colt, had not been arrested as of Monday morning.

Colt deleted his social media accounts following the events. He then released a statement to CBS 2 that read in part, “I realize now that my actions were in appropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.”

Colt also said in the statement that he loves America and didn’t hurt anyone. He added that he “got caught up in the moment” when he saw the door to the Senate chamber open.

You can read his full statement by clicking here.

Colt has not released any other statements or done any interviews. According to CBS 2, he has hired a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...