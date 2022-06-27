SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, a protest was held in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is happening after the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and ACLU Utah filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s trigger law that went into effect on Friday.

“I will continue to speak up, I will not be silenced,” said Fallon Stout, a speaker at the rally.

For the third day in a row, hundreds of people were holding signs at the Utah State Capitol to voice concerns about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I think anyone in any situation — medical, sexual assault, or even just in their own choice and knows they’re not going to be financially stable, emotionally stable, physically stable — they should be allowed to get an abortion,” said Kenneth O’Connor.

O’Connor was one of several speakers who shared personal experiences of those who wished to tell their stories anonymously in light of this recent ruling.

“This story in particular that I helped share today, she explained how she’s a person of color who’s queer and poor and she had actually been in a situation with her ex-fiancé where she had been sexually assaulted and, in that moment, she did get pregnant. If she had not had the ability or the choice to get that abortion, she would end up having that child with someone that was an abuser,” said O’Connor.

Those gathered on Sunday were also demonstrating against Utah’s “trigger law” that bans abortion except for cases of incest, rape or medical emergencies.

Pro-Life Utah saying they’re celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision and Utah’s state law.

“It was a very emotional day for me, I was totally thrilled​,” said Mary Taylor, the president of Pro-life Utah. “We stand with the state. We were behind the legislation when it was passed a couple years ago and we stand firmly behind it now.”



Women’s March Salt Lake City, which organized the rally, says they plan on having more demonstrations in the future.