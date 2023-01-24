SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hundreds of Utahns rallied outside the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to protest several bills governing transgender youth in the state.

“It really shouldn’t be up to people in that building to decide what I do with my future,” said Madeline Aulbach, a protester at the rally. “I know perfectly well who I am, and it seems like the people who are passing these bills and writing these bills do not understand anyone like me.”

The two bills being considered today seek to ban healthcare providers from performing sex transitioning procedures on anyone under 18 years old.

H.B. 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to pass through the House Health and Human Services Committee with a 5-9 vote.

On the other hand, the House Committee voted 11-3 to advance S.B. 16 this evening. Sponsored by Sen. Michael S. Kennedy (R-Alpine), the bill aims to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors beginning Jan. 1, 2024, unless they have been treated with gender dysphoria for at least six months.

“I’ve been on a waitlist to receive puberty blockers for nine months now, and if this bill were to pass, all of that time, all of those doctor appointments, all of that effort will be a waste,” Aulbach said.

Two other senate bills, S.B. 93 and S.B. 100, passed the Senate floor last Friday and were introduced to the House Rules Committee on Monday.

“Trans rights are human rights,” Aulbach said. “If [S.B. 16] passes, we’re going to keep fighting.”

Sen. Nate Blouin (D-Salt Lake City) spoke against S.B. 16 during the third hearing on the Senate floor last week. He also delivered a statement that illustrates a lived experience of a transgender person on behalf of his intern, Ari.

“This is not a partisan issue,” one part of the statement reads. “No one is trying to indoctrinate your kids into the trans community, though we’d welcome them with open arms. I wouldn’t wish the constant discomfort with my body or the bullying and belittlement on anyone. SB16 does nothing but prevent people like me from living comfortably.”

Those who are in favor of S.B. 16 told ABC4 that it’s because it allows for more research to be done regarding sexual transitions. The legislation requires the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a “systematic review of the medical evidence regarding transgender treatments and provide recommendations to the Legislature.”

“I haven’t heard a good explanation as to why we should put the pedal to the medal when these other developed countries have said, ‘Wait a second, haven’t we gotten ahead of ourselves?'” said Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross), who is sponsoring S.B. 100, which gives parents the right to access their children’s information at school, including their gender identity.