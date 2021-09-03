How you can help Utah’s redistricting process

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wish Utah’s district maps looked different? You can draw your own now.

The Legislative Redistricting Committee is giving Utahns the chance to submit map suggestions for Utah’s Congressional, legislative, and school board districts.

If you would like to draw a new map, you do not need to draw and submit a map for each category. There is a tutorial and an FAQ guide on how to use the Esri software to redraw a map.

Utahns can draw and submit maps for:

Congressional districts

State Senate districts

State House of Representatives districts

State Board of Education districts

Utahns are also encouraged to attend a public hearing to explain their map and share feedback. Here are details about those public hearings and when they will be held.

Participants do not need to submit maps for each category but do need to submit complete maps with the appropriate number of districts.

To learn more about the redistricting process and to draw and submit a map, click here.