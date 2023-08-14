SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Election Day is quickly approaching for Utah’s 2023 Municipal Election and the Congressional District 2 Special Election. Voters will soon be seeing ballots in their mailboxes — here is everything you will need to know.

County clerks will start automatically mailing out voter ballots to active registered voters on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot anytime before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Utahns can check to ensure they are an active registered voter through Utah’s voter search online. If not actively registered, Utah voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 to register, or they can register to vote at an early voting location or a polling location on election day.

Utahns can register to vote through a paper registration form, which can be mailed physically or emailed to their county clerk. Utahns can also register online at Vote Utah with a valid driver’s license or Utah ID.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mail-in ballots can be tracked through the entire process using Utah’s BallotTrax system online. By simply providing your public voter information, such as first and last name, date of birth and zip code, voters can track their ballot.

BallotTrax also allows voters to opt-in to update notifications by email, text, or phone call so they can get the latest on their ballot. It’s a completely optional free service that voters can sign up for by providing contact information. Voters can even specify a window of time for when it’s okay for the system to contact them about their ballot status, which defaults between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.