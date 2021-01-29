How many executive orders has Pres. Biden signed?

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC4) – It’s been more than a week since President Joe Biden took office following an unprecedented inauguration marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

His inauguration and the condition under which he assumed office are not the only unique aspect of his young presidency – within his first two days in office, President Biden signed 17 executive orders, including 15 on his first day.

That is far more than any of his recent predecessors during their first week in office, including Donald Trump, who signed five; Barack Obama, who signed five; and George W. Bush, who did not sign any, according to The American President Project.

As of Jan. 29, his 15th day in offce, Biden has signed a total of 22 executive orders.

Here is a full list of executive orders signed by Pres. Biden so far:

The American President Project (APP), run by UC Santa Barbara, shows no recent president – dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, has issued more than 500 executive orders during their entire time in office.

Below is a list of how many executive orders each of the five previous presidents have signed:

Donald Trump: 220

Barack Obama: 276

George W. Bush: 291

Bill Clinton: 364

George Bush: 166

According to the APP, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a record number of executive orders – 3,721 – during his more than 12 years in office, or an average of 307 each year.

While Pres. Biden has undoubtedly signed more executive orders during his first few days in office than Trump, Obama, and Bush, it is unclear if it is a record. According to PolitiFact, run by The Poynter Institute, the available record before FDR is not complete enough to say Biden has broken any records.

Seth Masket, a professor of political science at Duke University tells Newsweek that it is not uncommon for a president to sign several executive orders after inauguration.

It is too early to tell just how many more executive orders Pres. Biden will sign during his first 100 days in office, or his entire term.