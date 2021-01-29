How many executive orders has Pres. Biden signed?

(ABC4) – It’s been more than a week since President Joe Biden took office following an unprecedented inauguration marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
His inauguration and the condition under which he assumed office are not the only unique aspect of his young presidency – within his first two days in office, President Biden signed 17 executive orders, including 15 on his first day.
That is far more than any of his recent predecessors during their first week in office, including Donald Trump, who signed five; Barack Obama, who signed five; and George W. Bush, who did not sign any, according to The American President Project.
As of Jan. 29, his 15th day in offce, Biden has signed a total of 22 executive orders.
Here is a full list of executive orders signed by Pres. Biden so far:
- Ethic Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel
- Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation
- Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis
- Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government
- Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities
- Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation
- Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security
- Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census
- Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing
- Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19
- Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers
- Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel
- Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain
- Protecting Worker Health and Safety
- Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats
- Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery
- Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats
- Protecting the Federal Workforce
- Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform
- Ensuring the Future Is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers
- Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities
- President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
- Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad
- Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act
The American President Project (APP), run by UC Santa Barbara, shows no recent president – dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, has issued more than 500 executive orders during their entire time in office.
Below is a list of how many executive orders each of the five previous presidents have signed:
- Donald Trump: 220
- Barack Obama: 276
- George W. Bush: 291
- Bill Clinton: 364
- George Bush: 166
According to the APP, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a record number of executive orders – 3,721 – during his more than 12 years in office, or an average of 307 each year.
While Pres. Biden has undoubtedly signed more executive orders during his first few days in office than Trump, Obama, and Bush, it is unclear if it is a record. According to PolitiFact, run by The Poynter Institute, the available record before FDR is not complete enough to say Biden has broken any records.
Seth Masket, a professor of political science at Duke University tells Newsweek that it is not uncommon for a president to sign several executive orders after inauguration.
It is too early to tell just how many more executive orders Pres. Biden will sign during his first 100 days in office, or his entire term.