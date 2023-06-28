SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Tuesday, the Supreme Court denied state legislatures sweeping authority in drawing congressional maps and regulating federal elections in a 6-3 ruling.

The ruling is considered a win for ongoing lawsuits against partisan gerrymandering done by state legislatures, one of which is currently happening here in Utah.

The majority decision by the Supreme Court shut down the “independent state legislature” theory. The theory argues the U.S. Constitution provided state legislatures exclusive power in regulating federal elections. The court opposed the theory, saying that state courts can review state legislative actions in lawsuits over partisan gerrymandering.

In 2022, a group including the League of Women Voters (LMV) of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government (WMEG) filed a lawsuit against the Utah State Legislature and the redistricting committee over congressional electoral maps adopted in 2021.

The lawsuit accuses the Utah State Legislature of ignoring map recommendations made by an independent commission, instead opting for their own maps. The action came after Utahns voted in favor of Proposition 4, which established the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission.

The LMV Utah and WMEG, along with a nonprofit government watchdog group, Campaign Legal Center, applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling. In a joint statement, the three organizations said the court’s decision reinforced the role state courts play in protecting voters’ constitutional rights in federal elections, something they are asking for in their lawsuit.

“Utah voters have a right to choose their own politicians, not the other way around,” the three groups said in their statement. “We look forward to defending Utahns’ rights to free and fair elections at the Utah Supreme Court on July 11.”

The United Utah Party (UUP), a political party based in Utah, said it was thrilled by the ruling and the implications it will have on the ongoing lawsuit.

“Hopefully the Utah legislature will realize that they should have followed the meticulously studied, publicly available recommendations of the Independent Redistricting Committee instead of ignoring them completely and approving maps they drafted behind closed doors with no public input,” said UUP Chair Ladd Johnson.

Johnson emphasized that the UUP has supported independent redistricting, saying the ruling brings Utah one step closer to being “genuinely able to choose” representatives.

ABC4 reached out to Utah Representative Brad Wilson and Senator Stuart Adams but has not heard back by the time of publication.