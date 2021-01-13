UPDATE: House impeaches Trump for a historic second time

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WEDNESDAY 1/13/2021 2:39 p.m.

President Donald Trump has become the first American president to be impeached twice, facing a strong bipartisan rebuke from the House exactly one week after a violent mob of his supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to charge him with incitement of insurrection.

The extraordinary second impeachment, just days before Trump is to leave office, comes after the president encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” against the election results in a speech near the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will now send the article of impeachment to the Senate, though that timing is unclear. Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not bring the Senate back before Jan. 19.

Still, McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump. In a note to his fellow Republican senators just before the House was to begin voting, he said he is undecided.

WEDNESDAY 1/13/2021 2:25 p.m.

(AP) – A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House vote on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was still underway Wednesday, but the Democratic-led House had secured enough votes to impeach Trump. Some Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president.

During debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.” Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.

This comes as a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t agree to invoke powers calling senators into emergency session.

Because of this, if the House impeaches Pres. Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection seems all but certain to have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Trump issued a statement responding to “reports of more demonstrations,” urging that there be “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

Earlier this week, an FBI bulletin surfaced that reports officials are monitoring armed protests that are planned at the Utah State Capitol and all 49 other state capitol buildings. The FBI says these protests are expected this week and through Inauguration Day.

The Utah Department of Public Safety spoke with ABC4 about how they are preparing for increased rallies and protests from Utahns exercising their First and Second Amendment rights.

“We hope we are ready in case things turn to the worst like they did at our nation’s Capitol, and that we can respond appropriately without individuals getting hurt, loss of life, and damage to property,” says DPS and Utah Highway Patrol’s Lieutenant Nick Street.

While rioters gathered in the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, numerous Utahns gathered at the State Capitol.