House committee votes in favor of porn labeling bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A House committee votes in favor of a bill that would require labels for pornographic material.

The proposed bill would subject pornography to a $2,500 fine if that warning label isn’t used.

 The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brady Brammer, says digital content filters, along with warning labels, are just part of the solution to keep children away from pornography.

“I would not say, look we got warning labels. We don’t need to use internet filters ever again. I’m not saying that at all. If anything, this helps increase the effectiveness of filters. Because it allows for that searchable text where the filter can catch it,” said Brammer.

 The House Judiciary Committee voted 9-2 in favor of House Bill 243.

The adult entertainment non-profit group, Free Speech Coalition has called the bill “unconstitutional.”

