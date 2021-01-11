HONORING ROB BISHOP: Congressman Stewart renames Utah bombing range, Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C (ABC4) – Congressman Chris Stewart renames a Utah bombing range in honor of a former Congressman, Monday.

On January 11, Congressman Stewart introduced a bill to rename the Utah Test and Training Range to, the Bishop Utah Test and Training Range, in honor of former-Congressman Rob Bishop.

“Throughout his time in Congress, Mr. Bishop was a strong and consistent advocate for Hill Air Force Base, Utah Test and Training Range, and our veterans. No one stood stronger in defense of our men and women in uniform. I can’t think of a better way to honor the work and legacy of my good friend than renaming this indispensable military asset after him,” shares Stewart in a statement.

The Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR) is a Department of Defense (DoD) Major Range and Test Facility Base that provides an ideal location for operational test and evaluation for weapons requiring a large safety footprint.

The UTTR is also the only location capable of supporting overland testing of cruise missiles and used in a training capacity for air-to-air-combat, air-to-ground inert and live practice bombing and gunnery training by DoD aircrews.

The UTTR provides a vast area of realistic terrain for world-class tests and training scenarios to ensure the warfighter is prepared to deploy at a moments’ notice to win any conflict with decisive air and space power.