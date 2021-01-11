HONORING ROB BISHOP: Congressman Stewart renames Utah bombing range, Monday

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rob Bishop_2859194618467666124

WASHINGTON, D.C (ABC4) – Congressman Chris Stewart renames a Utah bombing range in honor of a former Congressman, Monday.

On January 11, Congressman Stewart introduced a bill to rename the Utah Test and Training Range to, the Bishop Utah Test and Training Range, in honor of former-Congressman Rob Bishop.

“Throughout his time in Congress, Mr. Bishop was a strong and consistent advocate for Hill Air Force Base, Utah Test and Training Range, and our veterans. No one stood stronger in defense of our men and women in uniform. I can’t think of a better way to honor the work and legacy of my good friend than renaming this indispensable military asset after him,” shares Stewart in a statement.

The Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR) is a Department of Defense (DoD) Major Range and Test Facility Base that provides an ideal location for operational test and evaluation for weapons requiring a large safety footprint.

The UTTR is also the only location capable of supporting overland testing of cruise missiles and used in a training capacity for air-to-air-combat, air-to-ground inert and live practice bombing and gunnery training by DoD aircrews.

The UTTR provides a vast area of realistic terrain for world-class tests and training scenarios to ensure the warfighter is prepared to deploy at a moments’ notice to win any conflict with decisive air and space power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...