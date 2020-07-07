‘Honor of a lifetime’: Jon Huntsman Jr. releases statement after primary loss

In this May 20, 2020 photo, Republican Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. looks on during a debate in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The “honor of a lifetime.” That is what former governor Jon Huntsman Jr. calls the opportunity to serve the people of Great State of Utah.

Huntsman conceded the Republican primary to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox Monday evening. Initial results from the June 30th primary put Cox in the lead with the uncertainty of tens of thousands of uncounted ballots.

But even as more ballots were counted in the following days, the deficit remained large enough that it would be unlikely that Huntsman could overcome.

Related Content Former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic Video

“Today the race was called, and we accept the will of the people, as is our tradition as Americans. The visions put forward for Utah were very different, and regret that I will not be leading the efforts in moving us towards a new horizon. This is anything but a typical campaign season, with the COVID-19 pandemic making impossible our ability to meet face-to-face with more of the people in communities across our state, “ said Huntsman in a prepared statement. “However, I am heartened by the record voter turnout we saw in this primary election and I hope every eligible voter will exercise this most sacred right in November.

Huntsman went on to acknowledge the hard work of his campaign staff, volunteers and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kafusi and her family.

You can read his full statement below:

Huntsman previously served as Utah’s 16th governor from 2005 to 2009.