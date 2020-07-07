‘Honor of a lifetime’: Jon Huntsman Jr. releases statement after primary loss

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 20, 2020 photo, Republican Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. looks on during a debate in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The “honor of a lifetime.” That is what former governor Jon Huntsman Jr. calls the opportunity to serve the people of Great State of Utah.

Huntsman conceded the Republican primary to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox Monday evening. Initial results from the June 30th primary put Cox in the lead with the uncertainty of tens of thousands of uncounted ballots.

But even as more ballots were counted in the following days, the deficit remained large enough that it would be unlikely that Huntsman could overcome.

“Today the race was called, and we accept the will of the people, as is our tradition as Americans. The visions put forward for Utah were very different, and regret that I will not be leading the efforts in moving us towards a new horizon. This is anything but a typical campaign season, with the COVID-19 pandemic making impossible our ability to meet face-to-face with more of the people in communities across our state, “ said Huntsman in a prepared statement. “However, I am heartened by the record voter turnout we saw in this primary election and I hope every eligible voter will exercise this most sacred right in November.

Huntsman went on to acknowledge the hard work of his campaign staff, volunteers and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kafusi and her family.

You can read his full statement below:

Huntsman previously served as Utah’s 16th governor from 2005 to 2009.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...