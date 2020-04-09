Here’s why Senator Mitt Romney is joining a group of lawmakers in calling out President Trump

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Senator Mitt Romney joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers that is calling on President Trump to explain his decision to remove an inspector general, according to a release.

In a letter, the lawmakers outlined the essential role of inspector generals in holding government agencies accountable for their actions. They also outlined removal procedures, which are designed to prevent government interference.

Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA.) and Jon Tester (D-MT) cosigned the letter to President Trump requesting an explanation for his removal of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

President Trump said the removal was due to a lack of confidence.

The 2008 Inspector General Reform Act requires that the president provide a written explanation to congress within 30 days of the removal of an inspector general, according to the release. In their letter to the president, the senators requested that President Trump provide a more thorough explanation of Atkinson’s removal, as well as an explanation as to why Atkinson was not permitted to remain at his post until the 30-day expiration period.

Read the full letter to President Trump here.

