‘Heartbreaking’: Utah lawmakers condemn anti-Asian hate on social media

CORRECTS DATELINE TO ACWORTH INSTEAD OF WOODSTOCK – Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(ABC4) – Several Utah politicians are speaking out on social media against hate following a string of Tuesday shootings in Atlanta.

The gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of whom were Asian women.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney posted the following message:

“The shootings in Atlanta are heartbreaking. While the motive is still under investigation, the rising violence and discrimination against Asian Americans is abhorrent. These are our fellow citizens who are weathering the pandemic just like the rest of us,” Sen. Romney states.

Utah Representative Jani Iwamoto joined with other Utah lawmakers in writing and issuing the following statement concerning anti-Asian violence.

“Today, I, along with Rep. Karen Kwan, Councilmember Jake Fitisemanu Jr., Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill, Councilmember Darin Mano and representatives of Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AA&PI) community, issued the following statement addressing the rise in anti-Asian violence across the country:

“We are devastated by the news of last night’s shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and we express our sincerest condolences to all the victims and their families who are affected by this tragedy. While the motives connected to these horrifying killings are yet to be settled, it is deeply disturbing that many of the fatalities are among the most vulnerable in our communities: women of Asian descent. It is clear that anti-Asian hate incidents have exploded over the past year across our country. The increase of anti-Asian hate speech is absolutely unacceptable and must stop. Divisive rhetoric, such as describing the Coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus,” has increased acts of hate against members of the AA&PI community broadly. Unfortunately, too often acts of hate go unreported. We urge all Utahns to come together, to call out hateful rhetoric, and to support one another as we get through this challenging time. Hate does not have a place in our community, but your safety and security does. You are not alone.”

Governor Spencer Cox also condemned violence against people of Asian descent, using the hashtag #OneUtah.

“We stand with OCA and Utah leaders in calling out hateful rhetoric and condemning violence against people of Asian descent. All Utahns deserve respect, support and safety,” he wrote.