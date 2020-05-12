Gubernatorial candidate Spencer Cox addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- For the next few weeks, we will be coming to you live from Utah’s Capitol Hill with the candidates for governor, addressing the issues that matter to Utah voters during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward.

We will discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health with each candidate.

This week, we are joined by Lt. Governor and candidate Spencer Cox. He answered the following questions:

How will you help individuals who have been devastated financially by this pandemic get back on their feet?

ABC4 viewer Tim Funk asks: Thirty percent of Utah residents are renters. Thousands of them have lost their jobs or have reduced work hours and are behind on their rent. What would you do to help make sure renters aren’t evicted and risk becoming homeless?

ABC4 viewer Jesse Harris asks: What will you do to improve broadband infrastructure in the state, particularly rural areas?

ABC4 viewer Andrew Lawerence: Pay for teachers has increased steadily and that is great, but what other ways do you plan to help teachers and education in Utah?

Lastly, we ended on a topic that cannot get enough attention–our mental health. As we all find ourselves dealing with unprecedented levels of economic hardship, stress, and isolation. We asked Lt. Governor Cox what his message was for struggling Utahns and what steps he has planned to help those dealing with trauma from the pandemic.

We want you to be part of our special town hall! Next week we are featuring candidate Thomas Wright. Send us the questions you have for Wright on these specific topics and yours may appear as part of our live event Monday at 6:30 pm.

Monday, May 18- Thomas Wright

Monday, May 25- Greg Hughes

Monday, June 8- Jon Huntsman Jr.

