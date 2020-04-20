Gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson announces Karina Brown as running mate

NIBLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Democratic candidate, Chris Peterson, announced Monday that he chose Karina Brown as his running mate for Utah lieutenant governor, according to Peterson’s campaign.

“Karina is a natural leader and tireless community organizer,” Peterson said. “Her public service to people in need, her leadership on recent successful ballot measures, and her experience in rural small business development make her the right choice for our state.”

Brown is President of the Cache County Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Board and a founding sponsor of the Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative, which Utah voters adopted in 2018.

Additionally, Brown serves on the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as Co-Chair of the Cache Chamber Legislative Affairs Committee, and as a Planning Commissioner for the city of Nibley, Utah. Brown co-founded the Cache Valley United for Change organization, which is dedicated to promoting civic engagement.

“I look forward to listening to the concerns of Utahns as I work hard to earn their vote,” said Brown. “Now, more than ever, people are feeling anxious and we must reach out to them during this challenging time and let them know their voices are being heard.”

