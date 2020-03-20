Gubernatorial candidate Jan Garbett announces running mate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After officially filing her candidacy for governor, Utah Republican Jan Garbett has announced that former public health official Dr. Joe Jarvis will be her running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

“Dr. Jarvis is someone who has devoted his career to public health. His expertise will help Utahns prepare, then respond faster when we experience something like this in the future,” Garbett said referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jarvis then announced measures the campaign is taking to protect both campaign staff and the public from COVID-19 while the campaign continues to gather signatures.

“When Utahns open their doors to greet a canvasser from the Garbett/Jarvis campaign, they will be meeting someone who has been screened for risk and symptoms using CDC guidelines.”

Dr. Jarvis has spent a varied career in public health, most notably as a former State Health Officer and Acting State Epidemiologist for the State of Nevada. He was previously running for Congress in Utah’s Second Congressional District but has suspended that campaign to join Garbett.

Garbett and Jarvis join a crowded field vying for the Republication nomination. They’ll be up against Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson, Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Thomas Wright and Congressman Rob Bishop. Other Republican candidates include Greg Hughes, Aimee Winder Newton, Jason Christensen, and Jeff Burningham. They have not yet announced running mates.

