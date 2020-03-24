Gubernatorial candidate Aimee Winder Newton announces John Dougall as running mate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Republican gubernatorial candidate and Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton announced Utah State Auditor John Dougall as her running mate.

Winter Newton describes Dougall as “a champion of fiscal responsibility.”

“John is a proven conservative leader and I am so excited to have him on my team,” Winder Newton said in a statement Tuesday. “His knowledge of tax policy, combined with a long history of challenging bloated government programs, has never been more important. Utahns are facing serious economic instability, but when you have a team that knows how to reform budgets, fight wasteful spending, and provide financial security, I know our future will be bright.”

Dougall has served as State Auditor since 2013 and previously spent 10 years as a member of the Utah House of Representatives overseeing the budget process.

Winder Newton and Dougall join a crowded field vying for the Republication nomination. They’ll be up against Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson, Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Thomas Wright and Congressman Rob Bishop, and Jan Garbett and Dr. Joe Jarvis. Other Republican candidates include Greg Hughes, Jason Christensen, and Jeff Burningham. They have not yet announced running mates.

