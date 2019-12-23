Groups to gather at Capitol to support referendum to undo Utah’s new tax plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several groups are expected to announce their support for a referendum to undo Utah’s new tax rules recently signed by the governor.

Former legislator Fred Cox launched the referendum. He’s expected to get additional support at noon at the state Capitol.

The groups called Utah Legislative Watch, Utah Tax Reform Coalition, and United Women’s Forum are all expected to announce their support for the referendum.

Several Utah candidates for governor are also expected to attending including Aimee Winder-Newton and Jeff Burningham.

The referendum proposed to stop the new tax plan until people can vote on it in the next election.

