Breaking News
Intermountain Medical Center to treat coronavirus patient

Group gathers to thank Romney for his decision in impeachment process

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group gathered on the south steps of the Utah Capitol Building on Friday to thank Utah Senator Mitt Romney for his role in the 2020 presidential impeachment process.

The rally, which was co-sponsored by Mormon Women for Ethical Government, included a celebratory chocolate milk toast to, according to the group, “commemorate Romney’s courage…”

On February 6, 2020, Senator Romney broke with the majority of his party in voting to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment process.

“When Mitt first cast his vote, I saw a lot of stuff in the media that was pretty contradictory to I feel like what a lot of Utahns felt, and that was that a lot of conservatives were upset with Mitt’s decision. What I found from talking with a lot of them… was a lot of people were actually really happy with the way he voted,” said Alex Thompson, a rally attendee. “Whether or not they agreed with him, they really liked his integrity and his moral courage…”

Mormon Women for Ethical Government joined with Salt Lake Indivisible, Stand Up Republic of Utah, Student Republicans of Utah, Republicans for the Rule of Law, and Alliance for a Better Utah at 11:30 a.m. for the rally.

Romney addressed the Utah legislature at midday on Friday.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss