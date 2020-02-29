Group gathers to thank Romney for his decision in impeachment process

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group gathered on the south steps of the Utah Capitol Building on Friday to thank Utah Senator Mitt Romney for his role in the 2020 presidential impeachment process.

The rally, which was co-sponsored by Mormon Women for Ethical Government, included a celebratory chocolate milk toast to, according to the group, “commemorate Romney’s courage…”

On February 6, 2020, Senator Romney broke with the majority of his party in voting to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment process.

“When Mitt first cast his vote, I saw a lot of stuff in the media that was pretty contradictory to I feel like what a lot of Utahns felt, and that was that a lot of conservatives were upset with Mitt’s decision. What I found from talking with a lot of them… was a lot of people were actually really happy with the way he voted,” said Alex Thompson, a rally attendee. “Whether or not they agreed with him, they really liked his integrity and his moral courage…”

Mormon Women for Ethical Government joined with Salt Lake Indivisible, Stand Up Republic of Utah, Student Republicans of Utah, Republicans for the Rule of Law, and Alliance for a Better Utah at 11:30 a.m. for the rally.

Romney addressed the Utah legislature at midday on Friday.

