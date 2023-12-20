SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the 2024 Utah legislative session slated to kick off in the coming weeks, the Great Salt Lake is already taking center stage.

Gov. Spencer Cox said that over the last few years, the state has invested more than $1 billion to help revive the lake. This year, he hopes to see millions more go toward the cause.

“We feel very confident about the direction of the Great Salt Lake,” the governor said recently.

With the legislative session set to convene on Jan. 16, Cox is looking forward to what it could mean for the lake.

In May, the governor appointed Brian Steed as Great Salt Lake commissioner, a new office.

Steed was tasked with developing and maintaining a strategic plan for the lake, as well as coordinating collaborative work amongst all agencies and interests related to it.

House Bill 513 from last year’s legislative session tasked the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands with creating rules related to mineral extraction on the Great Salt Lake, ensuring it is not degraded in the process.

“There are the first draft rules that have come out regarding royalties as well as other characteristics of how that mining activity can go forward,” Steed said.

He noted that those rules are open to public comment and that a more concrete plan will form in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the next legislative session, Utah State University is reviewing a statewide survey regarding the lake.

“Nearly 90 percent of people have heard of the lake and nearly 80 percent of people think the lake is of value to them, even if they don’t live close to it or visit it,” said Anna McEntire, the managing director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air at USU.

The lake, as the survey shows, is at the forefront of Many Utahns’ minds. However, Utahns were less familiar with bills affecting the Great Salt Lake.

“Some of the most well-known bills, we had just under 50 percent of respondents say they were familiar with them,” McEntire said.

State officials say they want to keep the lake on people’s minds and get more people invested in saving it.